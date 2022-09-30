In early trading on Friday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Align Technology has lost about 67.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 5.6%. lululemon athletica is lower by about 27.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 3.4%, and Atlassian, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, ALGN

