Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, ZM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 154.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 5.8%. Lam Research is lower by about 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 4.5%, and Splunk, trading up 2.1% on the day.

