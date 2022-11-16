In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NetEase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, NetEase, has lost about 26.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 7.3%. Lam Research is lower by about 36.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 5.1%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, NTES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.