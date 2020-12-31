Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, MU

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 37.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 3.3%. Lam Research Corp is showing a gain of 60.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagen, trading down 3.2%, and Netflix, trading up 2.3% on the day.

