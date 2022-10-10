In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 51.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 7.0%. Lam Research is lower by about 51.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 6.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.