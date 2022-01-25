In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Moderna Inc has lost about 36.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 6.4%. Lam Research is lower by about 19.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 6.1%, and NetEase, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, MRNA

