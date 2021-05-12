Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, INCY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Incyte topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Incyte has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 4.2%. Lam Research is showing a gain of 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 4.0%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 1.1% on the day.

