Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, FOXA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Fox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Fox registers a 29.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 4.3%. Lam Research is showing a gain of 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 4.3%, and Baidu, trading up 1.2% on the day.

