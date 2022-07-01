In early trading on Friday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 44.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 4.8%. Lam Research is lower by about 43.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 4.2%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, DDOG

