In early trading on Tuesday, shares of AstraZeneca topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, AstraZeneca registers a 13.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 6.8%. Lam Research is lower by about 33.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 6.4%, and Kraft Heinz, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, AZN

