In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Meta Platforms topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Meta Platforms has lost about 69.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 12.8%. Lucid Group is lower by about 69.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 6.6%, and Moderna, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, META

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.