In early trading on Monday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 3.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 4.4%. Lucid Group is lower by about 51.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 3.1%, and NetEase, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, JD

