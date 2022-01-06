Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, JD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, JD.com, Inc. has lost about 8.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 5.5%. Lucid Group is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.1%, and O'Reilly Automotive, trading up 1.9% on the day.

