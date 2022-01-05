Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 7.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 4.5%. Lucid Group is lower by about 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 3.8%, and T-Mobile, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.