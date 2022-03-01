In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 12.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 15.9%. Lucid Group is lower by about 36.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.6%, and Workday, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, BIDU

