In early trading on Thursday, shares of AstraZeneca topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading down 0.3%. Year to date, AstraZeneca has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 5.3%. Lucid Group is lower by about 62.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Splunk, trading down 4.7%, and Starbucks, trading down 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, AZN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.