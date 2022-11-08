In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 30.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 5.0%. Lucid Group is lower by about 65.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.2%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, AMGN

