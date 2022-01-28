In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 7.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 8.9%. Lucid Group is lower by about 31.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Applied Materials, trading down 4.6%, and Atlassian, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, AAPL

