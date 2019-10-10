Nasdaq 100 Movers: LBTYA, SWKS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 26.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Liberty Global (LBTYA), trading down 3.4%. Liberty Global is showing a gain of 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Liberty Global (LBTYK), trading down 3.1%, and Baidu (BIDU), trading up 4.0% on the day.

