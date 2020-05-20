Markets
LBTYA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: LBTYA, ADI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Analog Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Analog Devices has lost about 4.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Liberty Global, trading down 1.0%. Liberty Global is lower by about 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is United Airlines Holdings, trading up 5.9% on the day.

