Nasdaq 100 Movers: KLAC, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 104.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is KLAC, trading down 4.5%. KLAC is lower by about 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 3.8%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 2.2% on the day.

