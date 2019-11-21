Nasdaq 100 Movers: KLAC, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase (NTES) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, NetEase registers a 25.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 5.3%. KLA Corp is showing a gain of 83.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Applied Materials (AMAT), trading down 2.5%, and Dollar Tree (DLTR), trading up 1.6% on the day.

