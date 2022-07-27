In early trading on Wednesday, shares of PayPal Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, PayPal Holdings has lost about 55.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 7.7%. Kraft Heinz is lower by about 0.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 3.0%, and Texas Instruments, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, PYPL

