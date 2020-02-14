Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, EXPE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, Expedia Group registers a 12.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 3.3%. Kraft Heinz is lower by about 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Liberty Global, trading down 2.7%, and NVIDIA, trading up 6.5% on the day.

