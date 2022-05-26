In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 12.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 6.3%. Kraft Heinz is showing a gain of 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 4.3%, and Baidu, trading up 10.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, DLTR

