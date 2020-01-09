Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, ALGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Align Technology (ALGN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 6.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz (KHC), trading down 1.5%. Kraft Heinz is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.3%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading up 3.8% on the day.

