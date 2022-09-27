In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 61.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 1.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper is lower by about 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 0.5%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KDP, LCID

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.