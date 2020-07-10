Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ZM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 305.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.5%. JD.com is showing a gain of 84.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.0%, and Ross Stores trading up 1.9% on the day.

