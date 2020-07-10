Markets
JD

Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ZM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 305.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.5%. JD.com is showing a gain of 84.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.0%, and Ross Stores trading up 1.9% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ZM
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ZM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD ZM TCOM ROST

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular