Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, TTWO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software registers a 18.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com (JD), trading down 3.4%. JD.com is showing a gain of 49.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), trading down 3.0%, and Xcel Energy (XEL), trading up 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.