In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Tesla Inc has lost about 11.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 2.5%. JD.com, is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 2.4%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.