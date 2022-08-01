Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Tesla Inc has lost about 11.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 2.5%. JD.com, is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 2.4%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 3.0% on the day.

