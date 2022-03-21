In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 12.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 6.9%. JD.com is lower by about 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 5.1%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, TSLA

