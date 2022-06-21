In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 11.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.8%. JD.com is lower by about 10.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 1.9%, and Lucid Group, trading up 8.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, PDD

