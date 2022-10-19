In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.0%. Year to date, Netflix has lost about 54.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 6.0%. JD.com, is lower by about 40.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 5.2%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 11.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, NFLX

