Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MU

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 23.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 9.9%. JD.com, is lower by about 24.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 5.1%, and Paychex, trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.