Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.7%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 657.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.4%. JD.com, is showing a gain of 142.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 4.2%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.1% on the day.

