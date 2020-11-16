Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 380.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 5.5%. JD.com is showing a gain of 146.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 3.4%, and Micron Technology, trading up 4.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.