Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MRNA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 174.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 6.4%. JD.com, is lower by about 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 6.1%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 2.0% on the day.

