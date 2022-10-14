In early trading on Friday, shares of Marriott International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Marriott International has lost about 10.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.2%. JD.com is lower by about 38.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 3.4%, and Workday, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MAR

