Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, LULU

In early trading on Friday, shares of lululemon athletica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, lululemon athletica inc has lost about 16.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.1%. JD.com, is lower by about 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 3.1%, and Okta, trading up 4.4% on the day.

