Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, LRCX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Lam Research registers a 25.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 0.3%. JD.com, is lower by about 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.1%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 5.9% on the day.

