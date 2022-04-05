In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 32.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.2%. JD.com, is lower by about 12.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 3.1%, and Xcel Energy, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, LCID

