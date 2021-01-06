Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, FOX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Fox registers a 4.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 5.5%. JD.com, Inc. is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.5%, and FOXA, trading up 3.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.