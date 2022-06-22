In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, DocuSign has lost about 59.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.5%. JD.com is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 2.9%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, DOCU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.