In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 36.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 10.7%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.3%, and JD.com, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.