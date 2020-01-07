Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, MU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Micron Technology (MU) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 5.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), trading down 2.7%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences (GILD), trading down 2.0%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading up 5.0% on the day.

