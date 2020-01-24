Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 4.8%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.8%, and Align Technology, trading up 2.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.