Markets
ISRG

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, INTC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 4.8%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.8%, and Align Technology, trading up 2.5% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, INTC
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISRG INTC TCOM ALGN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular