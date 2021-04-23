Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, XLNX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Xilinx, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Xilinx, Inc. has lost about 9.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 6.5%. Intel is showing a gain of 17.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 1.6%, and Skyworks Solutions, trading up 4.4% on the day.

