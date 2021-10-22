Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, PDD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Pinduoduo Inc has lost about 42.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 10.7%. Intel is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 5.4%, and Applied Materials, trading up 5.2% on the day.

