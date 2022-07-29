In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Amazon.com has lost about 18.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 9.4%. Intel is lower by about 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 8.2%, and Datadog, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, AMZN

