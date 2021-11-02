Nasdaq 100 Movers: INCY, MRVL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Marvell Technology registers a 48.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Incyte, trading down 9.0%. Incyte is lower by about 27.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 4.9%, and Intuit, trading up 2.2% on the day.

